ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man was shot and killed on the city’s west side late Sunday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the 300 block of West Main Street for the report of a man shot around 11:15 p.m.

Officers at the scene found a man in his 30s who had been shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say there are currently no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 911.

RPD on scene of a homicide outside Minq Lounge on W Main Street. E have been told one person has been killed. No word yet on suspects or other injuries. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/h1HvizuQqE — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) April 25, 2022

