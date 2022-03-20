SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A 34-year-old man from North Carolina was charged with DWI and Vehicular Manslaughter following a fatal crash on Route 104, North of Spencerport Sunday.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5600 block of West Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle accident with injuries.

Investigators discovered a Ford F-150 struck a Nissan Pathfinder that was travelling West Bound on West Ridge Road. Officials say the driver behind the wheel of the Nissan succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to authorities, James Jacobs was arrested and charged with Drinking While Driving and Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree.

Emergency officials will be not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

BREAKING NEWS🚨: Authorities in Monroe County are responding to a deadly car crash on 104 north of Spencerport. The highway is blocked off past the Trimmer Rd. intersection & Hinkleyville Rd. turnoff. Please seek alternate routes. #ROC pic.twitter.com/RuFhUJxvec — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) March 21, 2022

