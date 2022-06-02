CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say a Farmington man in now charged with murder in connection to the fatal drive-by shooting of a 6-year-old in South Carolina earlier this month.

Officials say 19-year-old Seth Phillips was arrested as a Fugitive of Justice Wednesday and charged with murder. Phillips is the fourth person arrested so far in connection to this crime.

According to police, there was an active warrant out of South Carolina for first-degree murder after the child was killed on May 13 in Orangeburg County.

Phillips was taken to Ontario County Jail to away extradition to South Carolina.

On Friday, investigators from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday about a vehicle involved in a South Carolina homicide that was seen in Ontario County. The silver Chrysler sedan was seen fleeing the scene of a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of the 6-year-old child.

The investigators added that the vehicle was also involved in an incident in Geneva several days earlier.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle in Palmyra, detained the occupants, and transported them back to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s office charged an adult male from South Carolina with first-degree murder and obtained a first-degree murder warrant for the 17-year-old operating the vehicle. The 17-year-old is currently being held in a secure, NYS juvenile facility on charges committed in Ontario County.

According to News 8 WROC’s sister station WCBD in South Carolina, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said the child died after shots were fired into a home on McClain Street. It happened around 11:35 p.m. on May 13.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

