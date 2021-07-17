Farmington man charged with DWI

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington man was arrested for driving while intoxicated overnight Saturday.

Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Tyson Dailey was heading northbound on Bowerman Road when he drove off the road and struck multiple mailboxes, before striking a utility pole splitting it in half.

Deputies say Dailey sustained minimal injuries including minor scrapes to his extremities.

Dailey was issued citations for driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, moved from lane unsafely and possessing a forged driver’s license.

Dailey will return to Farmington Town Court at a later date to answer to the charges.