PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington man was arrested and charged with rape and sex abuse in connection to an incident that occurred in the Village of Phelps last summer, officials from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday.

Authorities say 39-year-old Everett Hughes was arrested by investigators Tuesday on a warrant after he was indicted by the Ontario County Grand Jury.

Officials say Hughes was arraigned in Ontario County Court Wednesday where he was formally charged with first degree rape, second degree rape, first degree sexual abuse, and second degree sexual abuse stemming from an incident that occurred in the Village of Phelps in July 2021.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hughes was a resident in the Village of Phelps at the time of the incident.

Hughes was released on pre-trial supervision and is scheduled to appear in county court at a later date.

Police say anyone with any further knowledge in regards to this investigation is asked to contact Lt. Joseph Murphy at 585-396-4296.

