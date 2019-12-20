Farmington man arrested for child pornography

64-year-old John Martin Toal was charged with possessing obscene sexual performance of a child and unlawful surveillance in the second degree.

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington man was arrested on Tuesday for possessing child pornography.

The Ontario County Probation Department, who supervised Toal, turned over several CDs, DVDs, computers, cameras, hard drives, and other electronic items.

The department turned those items over to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, and an investigation revealed a large amount of child pornography and hidden camera footage of the bathroom of Toal’s residence which recorded a female who was his former roommate.

Toal will appear before the Farmington Town Court at a later date.