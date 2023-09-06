ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington man was taken into custody for endangering the welfare of a child after an altercation with a 14-year-old, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Monday just after 7 p.m., Terry N. Lucero, 51, was arrested after an investigation into a physical domestic incident.

According to investigators, Lucero physically pushed a woman to the ground while her 14-year-old son was near.

When the son attempted to get in between Lucero and the victim, deputies say Lucero grabbed the son by the arm, twisted it backward, grabbed the back of his neck, and walked him into a closet.

Lucero was taken to Ontario County Jail and was arraigned Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.