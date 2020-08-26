Fairport Police investigating series of bike thefts

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) —There’s been an uptick in bike thefts in Fairport. The Fairport Police Department is investigating multiple thefts of high-end bikes that may be sold in an underground market.

According to Chief Sam Farina, the lack of the ability to buy those high-end bikes, it’s prompting a market where it’s profitable to steal and sell them. Those bikes cost around mid-hundreds to a couple thousands dollars. The department has been looking into multiple bike theft cases in the village since the end of June.

“Looking at social media, we’re not seeing it on craigslist. We’re not seeing it on Facebook, you know, the marketplace. So we’re really not quite sure how they are getting these stolen bikes to their customers. I fear that somebody is putting in an order and they’re going out actively looking for that particular bike. They’ve all been the same type of bike, as you see here,” said Farina.

In one of the 10 cases police is investigating, one victim stated thieves took her son’s bike right out of their backyard at the beginning of this month. It was a red Next 24″ Gauntlet bike. Police say keep your ears and eyes open to prevent this from happening to you.

“We’ve dedicated some resources now to try to find these individuals that may be responsible. But we need your help when you see folks in the backyard using a flashlight. Please call us and let us know,” said Farina.

New This Morning: Fairport Police are investigating multiple high-end bike thefts in the village. We’re told they’re possibly being sold in an underground market. Details on @News_8 Sunrise. pic.twitter.com/12YE5X5qoM — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) August 26, 2020

Here are some recommendations to prevent your bike from getting stolen:

Always bring your bike inside at night

Do not leave them on the porch or in the yard

Lock your bike in public places

use two or three locks on your bike

There have been no arrests made and anyone with information is asked to call police.