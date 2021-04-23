William Fricke guilty on all charges for 2020 murder, assault, kidnapping in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — William Fricke was found guilty Friday of murder and more felony charges.

Fricke, a Fairport resident, was accused of killing Julianne Baker and stabbing attorney Dennis Gruttadar back in January of 2020. Prosecutors said Fricke kidnapped Baker and attempted to kill Gruttadar.

Fricke, was found guilty on all charges, including first degree murder, first degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, first degree attempted murder, and first degree assault. He faces 20 years to life in prison following the conviction Friday.

Baker was killed after being found with multiple stab wounds at a friend’s Canandaigua residence on County Road 16, near Peg Rayburn Drive and Butler Road on January 2, 2020. Gruttadar was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight for treatment that day.

Fricke was later taken into custody in Irondequoit, about an hour after the crime. Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Fricke was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not occur during the arrest.

Henderson said Fricke and Baker had a longstanding relationship of about 10 years when the crime was committed.

Fricke is being held on no bail, no release and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16 at 10 a.m.

The murder trial began on April 14 and jury deliberations began earlier Friday.

