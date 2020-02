FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport man pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

27-year-old Cody Clarke faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. According to the assistant U.S. attorney, in May of 2018, Clarke distributed child porn using a messenger app on his smart phone.

After his phone was seized, officials found more than 1,500 images and 51 videos of child pornography.

Clarke is scheduled to be sentenced in May.