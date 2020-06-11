Fairport man arrested in connection to May 30th riots in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another arrest was made in connection with the rioting and looting that took place on May 30 following a Black Lives Matter protest.

19-year-old John Dugan, of Fairport was charged with riot in the first degree, felony & criminal mischief in the second degree.

According to the Rochester Police Department, these charges stem from the flipping over of a city-owned vehicle.

Dugan was arrested on Tuesday and was released to pre-trial and will appear in Monroe County Court on July 14, 2020 at 10:30am.