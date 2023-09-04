ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport man has been charged with DWI after a car crash that left him and a passenger hospitalized, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that early Monday morning, they discovered a Jeep Cherokee off of the roadway near the 490 Eastbound on-ramp from Linden Avenue in Brighton.

According to MCSO, it appears that the Jeep was heading east on Rt. 490 before leaving the road, going up the embankment, hitting a guardrail, and ending up next to the entrance ramp.

Two adults were inside the vehicle, with deputies saying the passenger had to be extricated by Brighton firefighters. Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital — the driver had a minor head injury and the passenger had a leg injury.

MCSO said the driver, a 36-year-old man, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The investigation into the crash is ongoing