Evacuation at Brockport High due to potential bomb threat

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Brockport High School are being evacuated due to a potential bomb threat.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is on scene and conducting a K9 sweep of the school.

The school released a statement on Friday morning.

“As a precautionary measure due to a potential bomb threat, Brockport High School has implemented its emergency protocol and is currently being evacuated. We are working with law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff. We are asking high school parents to refrain from picking up their students at this time. Half-day dismissal for K-8 will continue as scheduled.”

The school is located at 40 Allen St. in Brockport.

