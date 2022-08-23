ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested Monday shortly after he robbed an ESL Federal Credit Union in broad daylight, officials with the Rochester Police Department said Tuesday.

At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred at the credit union located at 215 Merchants Road.

Officers said that the suspect had displayed a note to a bank teller demanding money, acquired an undisclosed amount of money, and fled in a car.

Shortly after arriving, officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle at a gas station, and found 50-year-old Hugh Mahoney putting gas in the car. He was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Mahoney was charged with robbery in the third degree and grand larceny in the third degree. He was remanded to the Monroe County Jail.