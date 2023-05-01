ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The front entrance of a Henrietta smoke shop was damaged overnight into Monday.

Mad Flavors smoke shop had its front entrance damaged overnight into Monday. It is currently unclear what caused the damage to the store or if any items were taken from inside.

Back in March, the smoke shop was the victim of a burglary. Police said that all the suspects in the incident fled the scene and that it was unknown if any items were taken from inside the store.

No official information has been released regarding the incident at this time.

