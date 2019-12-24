Employee sent to the hospital after attempted robbery of restaurant

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery of a local restaurant that sent one employee to the hospital.

The restaurant, People’s Choice, is a Jamaican and soul food restaurant in southwest Rochester that is known for a “pay what you can afford” promotion happening through January 1.

On Monday, at 7:40 p.m., RPD responded to a call at the Brooks Avenue restaurant for the report of a fight with a possible robbery.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old male restaurant employee that was cut in his torso.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment — his injuries are considered non life-threatening.

According to police, there is evidence of shots being fired inside the restaurant, but no one was struck.