Employee sent to the hospital after attempted robbery of restaurant

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery of a local restaurant that sent one employee to the hospital.

The restaurant, People’s Choice, is a Jamaican and soul food restaurant in southwest Rochester that is known for a “pay what you can afford” promotion happening through January 1.

On Monday, at 7:40 p.m., RPD responded to a call at the Brooks Avenue restaurant for the report of a fight with a possible robbery.

Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old male restaurant employee that was cut in his torso.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment — his injuries are considered non life-threatening.

According to police, there is evidence of shots being fired inside the restaurant, but no one was struck.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss