Suspect in tractor-trailer crash dead after shootout in Geneseo

by: , WROC Staff

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — A tractor-trailer driver involved in a police chase on 390 was shot and killed during a shootout late Wednesday, according to Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty, who added that no officers were struck in the crossfire.

Dougherty said the incident began in Genesee County around 8:30 p.m. when officers with the LeRoy Police Department attempted to pull over the tractor-trailer driver for speeding. Dougherty said the driver fled toward and there was “some kind of ramming” between the truck driver and the patrol cars.

Dougherty said the driver entered Livingston County around 9 p.m. He says law enforcement used spikes to try and slow the semi, but the vehicle continued to “aggressively ram our vehicles.”

“It’s a large vehicle that frankly is nearly impossible to try and stop with our patrol cars,” Dougherty said.

An emergency alert was issued to residents in the area, saying “Livingston County currently in pursuit of a tractor trailer 390 SB from Geneseo, he is trying to ram traffic off the highway at this time.”

Dougherty said the driver began firing his weapon out of the vehicle’s window near Route 20 and Exit 8 on 390. According to Dougherty, the driver fired multiple rounds at the responding officers, and would oscillate between speeding and going slow, and made several U-turns during the chase.

Dougherty said deputies with long guns took shots at the vehicle.

Again, officials say no deputies were shot during the incident.

“We have a lot of scenes to tech and a lot of gun fire was exchanged,” Dougherty said. “I will confirm here the operator of the vehicle is deceased, and we’re working through the timeline to find out who this guy is and why this happened.”

Dougherty said the investigation would go into the overnight hours and that he would release more information as it becomes available.

Full press briefing:

