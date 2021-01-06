Elmira man arrested for rape, endangering the welfare of a child in Yates County

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — Anthony Curione, 49, of Elmira was arrested by Penn Yan Police on Jan. 1, 2021 for allegedly raping a woman and sexually abusing a child.

According to the Yates County Sheriff, Curione allegedly held down a female and forced her to have unwanted sexual intercourse.

Curione is also accused of “subjecting the female subject and a child less than 16 years of age to unwanted physical contact.”

Curione was taken into custody and arraigned at Yates County CAP Court where he was remanded to the Yates County Jail in lieu of $10,000/$20,000 bail.