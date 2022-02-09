ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested in Rochester in connection to a fatal stabbing at The Branch Office bar in December 2021.

Edelmiro Velez Ross-Toro, 29, was arrested in the City of Rochester on February 9. The arrest follows a Superior Court warrant handed down from the Chemung County Grand Jury on January 28.

Ross-Toro was charged with one count of 2nd-degree Murder for the stabbing and death of Jeremy Scharborough in mid-December.

Elmira Police responded to reports of fights at the bar on 406 W Washington. Ave early in the morning on December 19 and said they observed at least 75 people in the street. Officers learned that 35-year-old Jeremy Scharborough was inside the bar when several fights broke out inside. The bar decided to shut down due to the fights, which continued outside.

Police say Scharboroguh encountered another Ross-Toro outside when an argument began and Scharborough was fatally stabbed. The two had not encountered each other inside the bar prior to the fight and police said there is no indication that the Ross-Toro was ever inside the bar. Officers found Scharborough with a substantial injury to his neck and a bystander began CPR.

Scharborough was transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

The arrest of Ross-Toro was a joint effort between the US Marshall’s Task Force Rochester Office, NYSP Community Stabilization Team, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department.

Ross-Toro was taken to the Chemung County Jail to await future court appearances.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.