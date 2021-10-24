Man dead after hit-and-run in Canandaigua, search for driver underway

CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC) — An elderly man was killed in a hit and run in Canandaigua Saturday.

Police say the man was crossing the street on a motorized scooter within a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a green, mid-1950’s Ford Pickup truck on Main Street. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital by mercy flight, where he later died from his injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate the green pickup and it’s operator.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Mastracy at (585)337-2109 or email PJM@canandaiguanewyork.gov.

