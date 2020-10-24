Eight methamphetamine labs uncovered at Lewis County home

DENMARK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A methamphetamine lab was uncovered at a home in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant following a five-month methamphetamine investigation at a residence in Denmark, N.Y.

On October 23, the Task Force searched the residence on Deer River Road and discovered the following:

Eight spent one pot methamphetamine labs

Two gas generators

Components to manufacture methamphetamine

Digital scale

Upon discovery, James D. Barker, 60, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Manufacturing of Methamphetamine in the third degree, Criminial Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree.

Barker was arraigned before Honorable Daniel King in Lewis County Court. More charges are anticipated.

The task force was assisted by the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team, State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team ad Lewis County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the search.