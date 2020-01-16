Edward Street fire set intentionally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department said a two-alarm fire on Edward Street was set intentionally.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, January 6.

When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames — which caused a second alarm. The attic and parts of the second floor collapsed.

Crews said the house was being rehabilitated and no one was supposed to be living inside, but neighbors claim a man and a woman were squatting in the home.

Firefighters are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300