ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — People in our area with a connection to Buffalo have been reacting this week to the sentencing of the Buffalo shooter, since a judge sentenced him to 11 life sentences in prison, without the possibility of parole.

Dr. Shaun Nelms, the Superintendent of East High School grew up in Buffalo and explained he felt the sentencing was fair given New York doesn’t allow the death penalty. But he also believes this tragedy highlighted how urban communities lack socioeconomic support that must change.

When Payton Gendron was handed down 11 life sentences for each life he took in the shooting back in May of 2022, Dr. Nelms was watching and felt it was fair.

“For someone who violently and maliciously targeted, hunted, and killed people of color but also hurt an entire city and entire nation,” Dr. Nelms said. “Reminding us of the ugliness of racism that perinates our American past, present and unfortunately will see in our future.”

Despite Gendron making an apology, Dr. Nelms shares doubt the shooter really means it. And calls for more education on denouncing racism in schools and embracing diversity.

“He may not have had courses that talked about the beauty of all folks in this great country of ours,” Dr. Nelms continued. “So, to what extent does a curriculum in our high schools reflect the contributions and struggles of all people? Having an accurate portrayal of American history might give people who are being indoctrinated through social media or only given one perspective about a group of people pause and give them something to think about.”

As a native of Buffalo, Dr. Nelms wants the city and all other urban communities in the state to address socioeconomic inequalities highlighted after many locals lost their only grocery store to go to.

“The same for Rochester. We talk about Rochester as if it’s something separate and apart from Monroe County,” Dr. Nelms added. “As opposed to talking about Monroe County as a whole. We are a segregated community as well. There are opportunities for us to be more inclusive and collaborative.”

Although Gendron was sentenced to life in prison, he’s still facing federal hate crime charges which have yet to be wrapped up in court. If convicted there he could receive the death penalty.