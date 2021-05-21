Anthony Jacobs & Edgar Tolentino indicted in fatal armed carjacking attempt

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Anthony Jacobs and Edgar Tolentino have been indicted on charges related to a fatal carjacking in early April. New charges were announced today.

The victim, 71-year-old Richard Sciascia, did not survive.

Tolentino has been indicted on these charges to date:

  • Murder in the Second Degree (two counts)
  • Attempted Robbery in the First Degree
  • Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree (two counts)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (two counts)

Jacobs has been indicted on these charges to date:

  • Murder in the Second Degree (two counts)
  • Attempted Robbery in the First Degree
  • Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree (two counts)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (two counts)

Previous story:

Anthony Jacobs, one of the teenagers charged with second degree murder after the death of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia, was indicted by a grand jury on at least one felony count Wednesday.

Jacobs was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Due to the indictment, that will no longer happen.

Jacobs turned himself in to Gates Police Friday, pleading not guilty. The other suspect, 16-year-old Edgar Tolentino, was arrested and charged with second degree murder in April.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss