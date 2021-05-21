Anthony Jacobs & Edgar Tolentino indicted in fatal armed carjacking attempt

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Anthony Jacobs and Edgar Tolentino have been indicted on charges related to a fatal carjacking in early April. New charges were announced today.
The victim, 71-year-old Richard Sciascia, did not survive.
Tolentino has been indicted on these charges to date:
- Murder in the Second Degree (two counts)
- Attempted Robbery in the First Degree
- Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree (two counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (two counts)
Jacobs has been indicted on these charges to date:
- Murder in the Second Degree (two counts)
- Attempted Robbery in the First Degree
- Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree (two counts)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (two counts)
Previous story:
Anthony Jacobs, one of the teenagers charged with second degree murder after the death of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia, was indicted by a grand jury on at least one felony count Wednesday.
Jacobs was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Due to the indictment, that will no longer happen.
Jacobs turned himself in to Gates Police Friday, pleading not guilty. The other suspect, 16-year-old Edgar Tolentino, was arrested and charged with second degree murder in April.