Anthony Jacobs & Edgar Tolentino indicted in fatal armed carjacking attempt

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Anthony Jacobs and Edgar Tolentino have been indicted on charges related to a fatal carjacking in early April. New charges were announced today.

The victim, 71-year-old Richard Sciascia, did not survive.

Tolentino has been indicted on these charges to date:

Murder in the Second Degree (two counts)

Attempted Robbery in the First Degree

Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree (two counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (two counts)

Anthony Jacobs, one of the teenagers charged with second degree murder after the death of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia, was indicted by a grand jury on at least one felony count Wednesday.

Jacobs was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Due to the indictment, that will no longer happen.

Jacobs turned himself in to Gates Police Friday, pleading not guilty. The other suspect, 16-year-old Edgar Tolentino, was arrested and charged with second degree murder in April.