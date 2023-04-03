ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The chief of the East Rochester Police Department announced that several teens were arrested after hitting an East Rochester police officer with a car stolen from a dealership.

The burglary, according to a social media post by Chief Michael Brandenburg, took place at Vision Kia Saturday morning. He said an officer arrived at the scene and saw the suspects fleeing in a stolen vehicle. Once the officer got out of his vehicle, he was hit by the stolen car.

Chief Brandenburg said that the officer continued to apprehend the suspects. They fled down West Linden Road before crashing. Another stolen vehicle hit the Techniplex and crashed near West Commercial Street and Main Street.

Police have not confirmed how many suspects were involved in the burglary, but Chief Brandenburg said they were all between 13 to 15 years old.

The officer was taken to Rochester General Hospital for evaluation. Police say that it appeared as though he suffered no extensive injuries.