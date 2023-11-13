ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a break-in and crash that left one vehicle flipped over on North Clinton Avenue early Monday morning.

According to police, a burglary took place at Hot Kicks on East Ridge Road. They said the suspect got away from the scene in a van and headed toward the city, where he then crashed.

The person whose car was hit told News 8 they were sleeping when the van barreled down the street and hit their parked car, causing it to roll over.

Officers said one person was taken into custody. No further information has been revealed at this time.