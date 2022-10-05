ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities released the identity of an East Rochester man who was shot and killed along Driving Park Avenue late Monday night.

According to Rochester police, officers were led to 447 Driving Park Avenue for a male shot. At the location, they found 41-year-old Corey Wilson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the man was pronounced dead shortly after at Strong Memorial.

Officials are still attempting to pinpoint the motive behind this shooting. This is an active case and anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

A second man was shot about an hour after Wilson and transported to the same hospital. Police have yet to announce whether the two incidents are connected.

