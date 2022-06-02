LIMA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Steuben County woman was arrested after being accused of driving drugged with a two-year-old in the passenger seat in Lima, police announced Thursday.

According to officials, 42-year-old Jessica Feely is charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Investigators say deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were led to the area of Rochester Street in the Village of Lima on May 26 around 3:10 p.m. for the report of a vehicle all over the road. The operator eventually pulled over during a traffic stop, according to police.

During the roadside encounter, officials say Feely was suspected of being impaired and was later taken into custody for DWAI Drugs after performing a field sobriety test.

While at the scene, deputies learned that a two-year-old was in the vehicle.

The 42-year-old was arraigned but was eventually released on her own recognizance after the Livingston Co. District Attorney’s Office failed to appear in court.

“The fact that you can be accused of driving drugged with a two-year-old in a vehicle and an elected Judge in New York State has no discretion to remand the accused to jail or release back to the streets due to bail reform, continues to baffle me as Sheriff,” said Livingston County Sheriff Dougherty.