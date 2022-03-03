ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 2-year-old child was hospitalized following a crash between two cars, one of which was driven by a man who was arrested for drinking and driving Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Avenue D for the report of a motor vehicle accident around 11 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2000 Honda was struck from behind by a 2006 Mazda while stopped at a red light. Inside the vehicle was a 2-year-old child, who was taken to Rochester General Hospital.

Officials say the child was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mazda was charged for Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. Police say the 36-year-old resident also received several traffic violations.