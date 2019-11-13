wxbanner

DWI charges after Livingston crash

Crime

by: WROC Staff

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A York woman was arrested after a crash in Livingston County and police said her Blood Alcohol Concentration was nearly three times the legal limit.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office — 27-year-old Amara Mott crashed into a light pole outside Quicklee’s in Geneseo on Thursday.

Deputies gave her a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer. They said she had a blood alcohol content of .21%.

When Mott was taken into custody for DWI, police found out her license had already been suspended for a DWI-related conviction from June.

She’s now facing additional DWI charges.

