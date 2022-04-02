ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police arrested two people overnight Saturday after observing a motorist driving 83 miles per hour in a 55-miles-per-hour speed zone on Route 104 in Rochester shortly after 3 a.m.

Troopers identified the driver as 43-year-old Shawn Davis of Rochester. Troopers say Davis was illegally in possession of a loaded .22 caliber revolver with five rounds of ammunition.

NYSP troopers charged Davis with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Driving While Intoxicated and Speeding.

NYSP identified Davis’ passenger in the vehicle as 41-year-old Shay Pearson of Rochester. Troopers say Pearson was illegally in possession of a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol with six rounds of ammunition.

Troopers charged Pearson with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree. Davis and Pearson were transported to the Monroe County Jail for arraignment.