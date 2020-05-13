Live Now
Drugs seized from inmate at Groveland Correctional Facility

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SONYEA, N.Y. (WROC) — Drugs were found on an inmate at Groveland Correctional Facility while returning from a job assignment outside of the prison.

Upon returning from working at a storage house on Friday, the inmate was searched and staff found 38 grams of K2 hidden inside a latex glove fingertip that was wrapped in cellophane. Officers also located 247 strips of orange film on the inmate that tested positive for Buprenorphine or Subutex.

The drugs were seized as evidence and the inmate, who is serving a three and a half year sentence, was placed in a Special Housing Unit. The inmate faces internal disciplinary charges and criminal charges. 

“There are no lengths that inmates will not go to right now to smuggle in drugs to facilities. This was an inmate,  who was so desperate to get drugs,  that he risked a November release date from prison to try and bring drugs inside,” Western Region Vice President Mark Deburgomaster said in a statement. “It is my sincere hope that the Livingston County District Attorney’s Office prosecutes this case and sends a clear message that this behavior will not be tolerated.”

