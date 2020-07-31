Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested during traffic stop after police find weapons

FILE – In this June 14, 2006 file photo are U-Haul trucks sit on a dealer lot in Des Moines, Iowa. U-Haul has a New Year’s resolution: cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won’t hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so, saying that it wants to ensure a “healthier workforce.” The new policy will start Feb. 1, 2020. and won’t apply to those hired before then. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — Police say they pulled over a U-Haul truck on Wednesday after they observed it driving erratically.

Inside the vehicle were Cody A. Beagle, 20, and a female juvenile passenger. During the stop, police say they learned the truck was listed as stolen out of Rotterdam.

Police then searched the vehicle. They say they found a .45-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun and a set of brass knuckles. Police say the gun was reported stolen on July 27 from Harnish’s Outdoor Supply.

Police charged Beagle with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. If he’s convicted, he could face up to 18 years behind bars.

The juvenile was turned over to a parent.