Driver in crash that killed friend, injured 2 others, sentenced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jordin Campbell, the man who crashed a car while driving drunk in Henrietta earlier this year, has been sentenced to six to 18 years in prison.

Jordin Campbell was just sentenced to 6-18 years and was taken into custody by the Monroe county jail deputies @News_8 — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) July 31, 2019

The January crash killed Campbell’s Friend, Anthony Mykins, and injured two others.

It was an emotional day in court as the two injured passengers, Audrey Porter and Shadam Islam, said Campbell’s actions that night will have long-lasting effects.

Audrey porter speaking to the court in the sentencing of Jordin Campbell “I was in a coma for 28 days, they wanted to pull the plug bc they didn’t think I was going to make it” @News_8 — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) July 31, 2019

Campbell’s attorney read letters from Campbell to his victims, saying “there isn’t a day that goes by that he doesn’t think about what happened.”

Zimmerman man reads a letter written by Campbell to his victims apologizing for his actions and how a day doesn’t go by that he doesn’t think about that night. “I will have to live with it my whole entire life.” @News_8 — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) July 31, 2019

Before sentencing, the judge said “The damage that you caused — the court has no sympathy or compassion for the actions of Jordin Campbell.”

Campbell’s mother, Sherrie Tanner Hammonds, says this could’ve happened to anyone and her son will have to live with that night’s events for the rest of his life.

“Everyone holding the camera, you think back to when you were a teenager, it’s by the grace of God you don’t have to live the story that my son has to live,” said Tanner Hammonds said.

“The public needs to know this is the consequences of the actions by our young people out on the street, drinking and driving, and using drugs,” said assistant district attorney Raymond Benitez. “There’s absolutely no winners here, nobody wins. The community doesn’t win, the victims obviously don’t win, the defendant doesn’t — nobody wins.”

A plea deal was offered in this case so the victims could start the healing process as soon as possible and move on with their lives.

Campbell will spend up to 18 years in state prison, and his license has been revoked. Once he’s released from prison, he’ll be on parole.