ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a hit-and-run car crash involving three cars on Dewey Avenue.

On Sunday evening, officers said that they were called to a three-car accident in the area of Dewey Ave. and Ravine Ave. When they arrived, they only found two as the striking vehicle left.

Investigators said that the striking vehicle hit the second vehicle from behind, causing the driver to lose control and hit a third vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle then hit a pole and came to rest near a house.

A passenger inside the second vehicle was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for a minor injury to their upper body. No other injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information on this accident to call 911.