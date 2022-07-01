ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian near Monroe Avenue and fled the scene early Friday morning.

Police say officers were led to the 400 block of Monroe Avenue around 1:10 a.m. for the report of a male hit by a vehicle. Once at the location, they found a city resident who had been struck.

According to officials, the 29-year-old victim suffered a lower-body injury and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver who struck the male fled the scene and has yet to be located.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to dial 911.

