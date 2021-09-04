Driver flees after striking building in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to a hit-and-run early Saturday morning on Brooks Avenue. Officers say the driver struck a building and then fled on foot. Moments later the driver was apprehended by the RPD.

Officers say the damage from the crash was minimal and there was no one inside the building at the time of the crash.

As a precaution, the driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD, the driver had multiple outstanding warrants and was issued additional traffic tickets as a result of the crash.

Vehicular traffic has since reopened.