ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect is at large after flipping a stolen car on Priscilla Street and fleeing the scene Friday overnight.

Authorities say officers were led to the 100 block of Priscilla Street for the report of a motor vehicle accident just after midnight. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle flipped over and resting against a tree.

There was no one inside the car and investigators say the operator fled the area before officer’s arrival. Earlier that evening, the same vehicle had been reported stolen out of the city, police say.

According to officials, there are several leads being followed at this time and anyone with additional details is asked to dial 911.

