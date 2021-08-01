Driver crashes through barricade, receives multiple charges in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 28-year-old male was extricated after crashing through barricades in Webster overnight Sunday. According to the West Webster Fire Department, the accident happened near Lake Road and Shipbuilders Creek around 4 a.m.

In an update posted by the Webster Police Department’s Facebook on Sunday night, the driver was arrested and issued multiple charges:

Driving while intoxicated

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs

Firefighters found the vehicle in the creek bed, where the Lake Road bridge is being replaced. The male was transported to Rochester General hospital for further assessment.

The 28-year-old is set to answer to his charges at the Webster Town Court during a later date.

Police officials ask travelers to follow a detour in place, as the area of the incident remains closed due to continued construction.