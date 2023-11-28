ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a crash that occurred Monday night at the intersection of Liberty Pole Way and Andrews Street.

According to RPD, they found an unoccupied Jeep lying on its side. The car did not hit any buildings or cars in the area.

Investigators said the car was going east on Andrews Street before colliding with the center median and then rolling over. The driver left the scene of the crash and has not been found.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to call 911.