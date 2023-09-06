ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman who was convicted of manslaughter and DWI after a fatal ambulance crash has been sentenced on Wednesday.

In June 2021, police said that 19-year-old Jamila Evans was driving in the area of Central Park and North Goodman Street when she ran a red light and collided with an ambulance. The ambulance then hit a utility pole.

According to police, a 23-year-old passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the other 23-year-old passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries. Evans was also hospitalized.

The ambulance also had two AMR employees inside who were hospitalized from the crash. There was no patient in the vehicle at that time.

Police said they arrested Evans after they learned that she was drunk and under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash. She was found guilty of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, DWI, and DWAI in June 2023.

Evans was sentenced to one-and-a-half years to four-and-a-half years in prison for vehicular manslaughter and one-and-a-half years to four-and-a-half years in prison for the manslaughter charge. She was also sentenced to one year combined on the three misdemeanors. All will be served concurrently.

Full surveillance video of the crash

You can watch the surveillance video of the crash in the video player above. Keep in mind that the footage may be graphic for some viewers.