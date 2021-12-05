Driver charged with manslaughter in pedestrian crash involving Penfield student in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who fatally struck a 16-year-old student at Penfield High School near Chestnut Street on October 31, was charged with vehicular manslaughter Sunday, police said.

According to authorities, 39-year-old Keevin Lewis said he did not see Matthew Bittner crossing the road due to heavy rainfall, and swerved in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid him.

The driver was ultimately charged with third degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and DWAI (marijuana). Lewis appeared in Rochester City Court on those charges on December 3.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old was additionally charged with a Class D Felony of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree.

Rochester Police say he was released on his own recognizance with a future court date to be determined.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.