ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was arrested for DWI after a car crash in the area of South Clinton Avenue and Alexander Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Investigators said a GMC pick-up truck was heading north on South Clinton Avenue when it ran a red light and struck a Chevy. The truck did not stay at the scene.

Police said when they arrived at the intersection, they found the Chevy with substantial damage. The car, which was occupied by two people, had the passenger trapped inside.

The passenger, a woman in her 20s, was rescued from the crash and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The driver, who is in his 30s, was uninjured.

Officers said they were able to find the truck on Baden Street. The car had two people in it who were uninjured. The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested and charged with DWI.