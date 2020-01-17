Driver charged after losing consciousness on road, striking tree, getting Narcan

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Avon man is facing charges after he lost consciousness on the road, struck a tree, and was administered Narcan, according to authorities.

Rochester police officials say they responded to the area of St. Paul Street and Hartel Alley around 6:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crashing into a tree.

Police say a 35-year-old Avon man lost consciousness, veered over a curb, and then struck a tree.

Officials say he was given Narcan and regained conciousness before being transported to Rochester General Hospital for treatment. Police officials say he is being treated for a possibly injury to his head.

The driver was charged with DWAI by drugs as well as other traffic violations.

A similar situation happened shortly thereafter near Atlantic Avenue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss