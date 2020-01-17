Driver charged after losing consciousness on road, striking tree, getting Narcan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Avon man is facing charges after he lost consciousness on the road, struck a tree, and was administered Narcan, according to authorities.

Rochester police officials say they responded to the area of St. Paul Street and Hartel Alley around 6:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crashing into a tree.

Police say a 35-year-old Avon man lost consciousness, veered over a curb, and then struck a tree.

Officials say he was given Narcan and regained conciousness before being transported to Rochester General Hospital for treatment. Police officials say he is being treated for a possibly injury to his head.

Driver of this crashed car in #ROC had to be given Narcan at the scene. RPD says he was from Avon, Livingston Co. Lost consciousness and slammed into tree on St. Paul in #ROC #OpioidCrisis @News_8 pic.twitter.com/b1mxVH8QyC — Maureen McGuire (@MaureenMcGuire8) January 17, 2020

The driver was charged with DWAI by drugs as well as other traffic violations.

A similar situation happened shortly thereafter near Atlantic Avenue.