A stolen vehicle was found in the woods following a police chase throughout Gates and Rochester (News 8 WROC/Ben Densieski)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle as authorities continue to search for the driver.

According to the Gates Police Department, an investigator spotted a stolen vehicle driven by a known suspect on Marway Drive. The vehicle headed east on Buffalo Road.

Officers said they pursued the vehicle to West Avenue in Rochester but called off the chase due to dangerous speeds and conditions.

At one point, the passenger got out of the car on Mt. Read Boulevard and was found later by police. Officers identified the suspect as Wesley Elmore.

An NYSP helicopter continued to follow the vehicle before losing sight of it in a wooded area near Pinnacle Road and Alliance Avenue. Authorities closed in on the area, but the suspect left the scene and remains at large.

Police describe the suspect as a white, bald male wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and pants. He is wanted on several charges related to the chase and prior crimes.

Meanwhile, Elmore was arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call 911.