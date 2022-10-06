ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are searching for the driver believed to have struck a city resident along Clifford Avenue early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Clifford Avenue just after 2 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. A 41-year-old city resident was found at the scene and rushed to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body.

Authorities say the striking vehicle was traveling eastbound on Clifford Avenue at the time of the crash and fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Anyone with further details on the whereabouts of the driver involved is asked to call 911.

