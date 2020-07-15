Driver arrested for DWI after striking Webster police cruiser

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated after striking a Webster Police car.

On Sunday, about 1:50 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Webster Road according to the Webster Police Department. While stopped on the shoulder of the road with emergency lights activated, the officers vehicle was struck by another motorist.

According to WPD, upon investigation it was discovered the driver had a BAC nearly twice the legal limit.

A driver was arrested for DWI after striking the cruiser of a Webster Police Officer on Sunday, July 12, 2020. (Photo provided by the Webster Police Department)

No injuries were sustained by any parties involved.