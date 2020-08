ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A person has been arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash on Carter Street in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department said they responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a van drove the wrong way down Carter Street, narrowly missing several on-coming vehicles before colliding head on with a U Haul.

RPD arrested the driver of the van for DWI, no one was injured in the accident.