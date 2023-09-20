ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been arrested after a police chase as Rochester police work to investigate a shooting on Cameron Street.

RPD said that they received a report that there were gunshots heard in the 100 block of Cameron Street. Officers said they found evidence of gunfire, as well as damage to an unoccupied home.

At the same time, police said that they saw an SUV driving at a high rate of speed. They tried stopping the vehicle, but it kept going. A chase ensued until the SUV stopped on Dengler Street and Silver Street. A 26-year-old man got out of the car and tried to run, before getting arrested.

According to investigators, there was a firearm inside the SUV, but it has not been confirmed if the driver was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.