ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced a man was arrested after driving through a blocked-off area of Congress Avenue and attempting to assault a police officer.

RPD said a police car on Congress Ave. was blocking traffic due to the Rochester Fire Department working on the scene of a house fire.

Officers said a vehicle drove past a police car blocking traffic on Congress Ave. and almost collided with firefighters as they dodged out of the way.

RPD says the vehicle was stopped in the area of Genesee Street as the driver of the vehicle exited and tried punching an officer.

The driver — identified by police as 29-year-old Yingchao Lu — was arrested and taken to Monroe County Jail. He was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and various traffic infractions.